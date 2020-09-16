Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 5:56 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Second Street and West Bryce Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Saddle Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Botanical Drive.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Copperhead Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Andover Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Dean Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Carothers Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
Theft was reported at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North First Street and West Avenue A.
Assisting the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Summers Road and Curtis Drive.
Fraud was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
An arrest was made at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A runaway was reported at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Carothers Street.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Fox Trail.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
Assault was reported at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Theft was reported at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Hackberry Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Western Street.
Shots fired were reported at noon Tuesday on Snell Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
Harassment was reported at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday on Cameron Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue H.
Shots fired was reported at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday on Hollywood Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sixth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Third Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
