Killeen
Fraud was reported at midnight Thursday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 12:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 7:32 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct was reported at 9:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North College Street.
Copperas Cove
There was not police report available from Copperas Cove on Friday.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 8:20 a.m. Thursday for an outstanding warrant in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Yak Trail.
Theft was reported at 3:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 3:16 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
An accident was reported at 11:55 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 7:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:26 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
