Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Jefferis Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dickens Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:33 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Daniels Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:42 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 1:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Judy Lane.
Assisting the Fredericksburg Police Department was reported at 10:37 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
An accident was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and Cline Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:39 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of marijuana and theft in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 1:39 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1:41 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An accident was reported at 1:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:02 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:41 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 5:35 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault with bodily injury, choking and interference with an emergency phone call in the 700 block of South Third Street.
An arrest was made at 7:50 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault by contact in the 800 block of Massengale Circle.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:13 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Kate Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:58 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Saddle Drive.
Harker Heights
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Coronado Road.
Unlawful discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:27 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Bee Line Lane.
Lampasas
Fireworks were reported at 8:11 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:24 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:38 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:33 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Stone Valley Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Race Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.