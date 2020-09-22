Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at midnight Monday in the 800 block of Southside Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 1500 block of Farhills Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 3100 block of Julie Lane.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Cedar Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Second Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Gene Street and Lynn Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 6:35 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Old Copperas Cove Road and U.S. Highway 190.
A fleet accident was reported at 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of MLK Jr. Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:22 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9:26 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Continuous sexual abuse of children was reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Forgery was reported at 11:35 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Judy Lane.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 11:54 a.m. Monday for an arrest warrant for assault with bodily injury in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harassment by phone was reported at 12:22 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Cove Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:05 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Turner Street.
An arrest was made at 1:22 p.m. Monday for multiple Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants in the 200 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 3:29 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forgery was reported at 3:29 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6:08 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 10:25 p.m. Monday for suspicion of continuous violence against a family member, unlawful restraint and assault with bodily injury in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:56 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
Harker Heights
There was no report from Harker Heights on Tuesday.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 6:27 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 8:54 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Road.
An accident was reported at 9:08 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Skipcha Trail.
An accident was reported at 10:14 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 11:30 a.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of marijuana over 50 pounds but under 2,000 pounds in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 12:44 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:18 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:13 p.m. Monday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Peach Street.
Theft was reported at 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
