Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of habitation intent to commit other felony was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block Schwald Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Two counts of assault by contact-family violence was reported at 2:08 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle and no drivers license was reported at 8:46 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Reckless driving was reported at 10:02 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 11:10 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Strike fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 12:23 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:08 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
Accident was reported at 2:29 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Wolfe Road and East Avenue D.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Hill Street.
Discharge of gun in city was reported at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Falcon Trail.
Assist another agency was reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
Runaway was reported at 6:07 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 6:55 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Hobby Road.
Attempted suicide was reported at 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Gail Drive.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:13 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 10:11 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Briggs Street.
An accident was reported at 10:16 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 1:04 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
An accident was reported at 1:10 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 3:34 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:43 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:03 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:29 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.