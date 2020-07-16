Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Nolan Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Leroy Circle.
Shoplifting was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of McCarthy Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of 40th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of 40th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive and evading arrest or detention in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Credit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Dillon Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Deadly conduct was reported at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West First Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday on Sue Ann Drive.
Harassment was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Theft was reported at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday in WM Brook Park.
