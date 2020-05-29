Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:14 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Park Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Griffin Drive.
Copperas Cove
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:26 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:47 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Liberty Bell Lane and East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Theft from a corpse or grave was reported at 3:19 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Avenue A.
Criminal trespass and a welfare concern were reported at 3:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Cove Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Cline Drive.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 7:51 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of criminal mischief in the 300 block of Miller Crossing.
Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Friday in the 800 block of Kachina Loop.
Deadly conduct was reported at 12:49 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Kachina Loop.
An arrest was made at 2:12 a.m. Friday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 10:12 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South Liveoak Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Supple Drive.
Fireworks was reported at 7:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
