Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 3:06 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Blake Street and South 10th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 2:39 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Blake Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:43 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North WS Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported at 12:56 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Myra Lue Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 8:41 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Ridgeline Road.
An accident was reported at 9:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:55 a.m. Saturday for assault with bodily injury-family violence in the 900 block of 13th Street.
An accident was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Main Street and Veterans Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:11 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South 9th Street.
An accident was reported at 1:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:34 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South 9th Street.
An accident was reported at 5:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Runaway return was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ridge Street.
An arrest was made at 8:52 p.m. Saturday for driving while license invalid with no insurance.
An arrest was made at 11:14 p.m. Saturday for an arrest warrant for criminal mischief in the 200 block of Rose Avenue.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:19 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disturbance was reported at 9:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Runaway was reported at 12:10 p.m. Saturday on Ramsey Lane.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:03 p.m. Saturday in the in the 500 block of East 6th Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 4:07 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 4:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:58 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
An accident was reported at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:06 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of South US Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:56 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
Theft was reported at 7:59 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 8:12 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:53 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 5th Street.
