Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Anna Lee Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Dickens Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Circletree Drive.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 5:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Saddle Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 6:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Saddle Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Bundrant Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:27 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Alexander Street and Cardinal Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:14 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Chaucer Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Fourth Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Estelle Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Estelle Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:47 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Liberty Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:41 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:35 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of a parole violation in the 2800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nathan Lane.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:17 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Second Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:29 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
An arrest was made at 2:46 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault by contact.
Harassment by phone was reported at 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Hawk Trail.
Indecent assault was reported at 5:16 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
An arrest was made at 7:11 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of criminal mischief in the 1200 block of South 19th Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Haredman.
Harker Heights.
There was no report from Harker Heights on Monday.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:33 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Arnold Street.
A runaway was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Naruna Road.
A disturbance was reported at 11:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 3:53 p.m. Sunday on Bellaire Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.