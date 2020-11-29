Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Quail Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:47 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Blake Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fail to report accident to police department was reported at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:07 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Failure to stop give information attended vehicle was reported at 9:21 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South WS Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:44 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:46 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
An accident was reported at 9:53 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Lubbock Drive.
An arrest was made at 4:55 p.m. Saturday for an arrest warrant for causing bodily injury-family violence in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
72 hour parking was reported at 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Williams Street.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Cline Drive and Travis Street.
Theft was reported at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North 4th Street.
An accident was reported at 9:24 p.m. Saturday leading to an arrest at 9:50 for driving while intoxicated at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 9:33 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 4th Street.
An arrest was made at 10:44 a.m. Saturday for assault causing bodily injury-family violence in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Noise disturbance was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 1:36 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:32 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East 3rd Street.
An arrest was made at 10:53 a.m. Saturday for a Lampasas County warrant and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 under a gram in the 900 block of East 8th Street.
A minor accident was reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A minor accident was reported at 1:04 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A minor accident was reported at 2:58 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Compiled by Cade Smith
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.