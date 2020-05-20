Killeen
Burglary of a building was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 100 block of Wolf Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Evading arrest was reported at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 2:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A false alarm was reported at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk is provided was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of White Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Bluffdale Street.
An arrest was made at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of Cactus Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of marijuana at the intersection of Liberty Bell Lane and East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 700 block of Hackberry Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Lucas Street.
Fraud was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Nauert Street.
An arrest was made at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday for multiple arrest warrants in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Veterans Avenue.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 10 a.m. Tuesday for an outstanding warrant in the 2300 block of Wampum Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of disorderly conduct and assault by threat in the 900 block of Ramblewood Drive.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281
Fraud was reported at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Shots fired was reported at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Casbeer Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Burglary of a coin operated device was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
