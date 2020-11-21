Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:29 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Florence Road and West Mary Jane Drive.
Burglary of a habitation forced entry was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Pedestrian walking on roadway-not facing traffic was reported at 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 2:51 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 6:03 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Failure to stop give information attended vehicle was reported at 6:21 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Conder Street and Terrace Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:52 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:38 a.m. Friday for driving while intoxicated in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:05 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Bond Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:07 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Bond Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:44 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:55 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Drive.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 11:34 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:47 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Welfare concern was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Joseph Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Randa Street.
Accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 5:59 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:16 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Noise disturbance was reported at 2:40 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Theft was reported at 6:26 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East 4th Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:12 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A minor accident was reported at 11:33 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:43 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 3:36 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:51 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of North US Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 9:01 p.m. p.m. Friday for evading arrest and possession of of a controlled substance penalty group 1 under one gram in the 1400 block of West First Street.
An arrest was made at 9:16 p.m. Friday for possession of of a controlled substance penalty group 1 under one gram in the 1400 block of West First Street.
Loud music was reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Naruna Road.
Loud music was reported at 11:54 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street.
