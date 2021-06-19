Killeen
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at midnight Friday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:08 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Estes Drive and Trimmier Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:20 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North Gray Street.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 3:51 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 1:47 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:56 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Mary Jane Drive and Mockingbird Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:55 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:05 p.m. Friday in the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6:11 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief class C was reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Harbour Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:58 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Henderson Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 12:52 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
- Copperas Cove police reports were not available Saturday.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Saturday.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:48 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:56 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:26 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue J.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Harassment was reported at 11:22 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- Harassment was reported at 1:33 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East 5th Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:54 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
- An arrest was made at 9:11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East 8th Street for driving while intoxicated.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 10:25 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
