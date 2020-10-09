Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:02 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Garrison Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Alta Vista Drive and Wheeler Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
No seat belt was reported at 10:10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Abercrombie Drive and Terrace Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Charisse Street and Zephyr Road.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 5:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lowe’s Boulevard and Trimmier Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 5:19 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of burglary of a vehicle and possession of marijuana in the 200 block of Nauert Street.
Fraud was reported at 5:21 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Horseshoe Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 5:22 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Lauren Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:11 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Nauert Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:11 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Rodney Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:16 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Nauert Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:59 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Nauert Street.
Interference with child custody was reported at 8:14 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Davie Lee Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:39 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Justin Drive.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 12:11 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Drive.
A runaway was reported at 12:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
Fraud was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Unattended death was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hardeman Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:58 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
Interference with child custody was reported at 5:22 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Injury to a child was reported at 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
An arrest was made at 7:57 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 6:34 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Deadly conduct was reported at 11:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
A prowler was reported at 3:28 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:21 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 3:14 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:07 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:53 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:54 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
An accident was reported at 10:11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
