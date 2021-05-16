Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A terroristic threat was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Blueduck Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:38 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest was made at 12:46 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Blake Street.
- Driving while licensed suspended/revoked was reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East D Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 3:42 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Maid Marian Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South 2nd Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 7:07 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Jennifer Drive and Taylor Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Firearm theft was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday at an unknown location.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Stefek Drive and West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- No information was available from the Copperas Cove police department Sunday.
Harker Heights
- No information was available from the Harker Heights police department Sunday.
Lampasas
- Burglary was reported at 12:32 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 10:53 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:03 p.m. Saturday on East F.M. 580.
- Theft was reported at 3:06 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:54 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
