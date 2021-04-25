Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Killeen police reports were not available Sunday.
Copperas Cove
- Copperas Cove police reports were not available Sunday.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Sunday.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:58 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Western Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 8:19 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:59 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
- A disturbance was reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
