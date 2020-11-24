Killeen
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 2:19 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:08 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Second Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 7:06 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:03 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 12:49 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Zephyr Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Parking time limit was reported at 7:26 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Hughes Avenue.
Unattended death was reported at 9:08 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Hill Street.
Theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle were reported at 10:07 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Judy Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:47 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:49 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:16 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Nauert Street.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 3:37 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Assisting the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 5:57 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South First Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:58 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 10:28 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Theft was reported at 11:52 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
Harker Heights
Assault was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Cowhand Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:18 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.
Information only was reported at 9:59 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Woodlawn Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
A noise disturbance was reported at 12:04 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 11:32 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Harassment was reported at 7:51 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Seventh Street.
