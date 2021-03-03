Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Assault by contact was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1700 block of Old Street.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Patton Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon was reported at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 48th Street.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
- Criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Sherman Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Cole Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Lake Charles Avenue and North 38th Street.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Terrace Drive and Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Ledgestone Drive.
- Unlawful restraint was reported at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of East Dunn Avenue and North 2nd Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
- An arrest was made at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
- Fraud was reported at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North Main Street on suspicion of sexual assault of two children.
- Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Kelso Drive.
- Runaway return was reported at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
- A welfare concern, assisting another agency, was reported at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Stalking was reported at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Neff Drive.
- Theft was reported at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Mesquite Circle.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Harker Heights
- No police reports were available from the Harker Heights police department at the time of this report.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 7th Street.
- Fraud was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Fieldstone Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East 4th Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday on West Farm to Market 580.
- Harassment was reported at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Chesnut Street.
