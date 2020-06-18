Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Eighth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Saddle Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South 28th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Stetson Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Lake Travis Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Mountain Avenue.
Information only was reported at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Seventh Street.
Theft was reported at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Mountain Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
An accident was reported at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open investigation was reported at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Kelso Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
An accident was reported at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Courtney Lane and Dekort Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Hardeman Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 12:15 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Private Road 4362.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday on Park Lane.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
