Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:04 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Fourth Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Tracy Ann Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of McArthur Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting was reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 12:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:57 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:17 p.m. Friday on Jasper Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 1:11 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 2:03 a.m. Friday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 200 block of Rodeo Circle.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 9:43 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Karen Street.
Continuous violence against family was reported at 11:04 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:42 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:17 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 12:38 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue.
An arrest was made at 2:57 p.m. Friday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:04 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
Burglary of a building was reported at 4:19 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South 21st Street.
An accident was reported at 5:46 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:52 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:16 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 7:31 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
An accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:51 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 1:24 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:33 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Theft was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
A protection order violation was reported at 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Rice Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:33 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:58 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.