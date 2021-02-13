Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 3:32 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge was reported at 3:47 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Blake Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest was made at 1:19 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Alta Vista Drive.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 3:36 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
- Failure to identify was reported at 7:49 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Second Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:35 p.m. Friday in the intersection of North W.S. Young Drive and Azela.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:56 p.m. Friday in the intersection Conder Street and Sutton Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 28th Street.
Copperas Cove
- An accident was reported at 4:45 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 8:04 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
- An accident was reported at 8:12 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A fleet accident was reported at 11:21 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:22 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Whirlaway Drive.
- An assault of a pregnant person, theft $100-$750, was reported at 2:17 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Kielman Drive.
- A fleet accident was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights Police Department does not provide police blotter reports on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 11:28 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:37 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
- An accident was reported at 2:39 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
- Loud music was reported at 10:13 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.