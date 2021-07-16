Killeen
- Driving while license suspended was reported at 12:41 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Theft was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault by contact was reported at 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:40 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
- Display license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Herndon Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Theft was reported at noon Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Jasper Drive and Trimmier Road.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:18 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Failure to stop, give information was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Windmill Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Theft was reported at 9:04 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft, criminal mischief was reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Manufacture, delivery of controlled substance was reported at 3:03 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 5:21 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Constitution.
- Theft was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1110 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 6:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B on suspicion of driving while intoxication and assault causing bodily injury.
- Theft was reported at 6:58 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- Public lewdness was reported at 8:52 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 6:54 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Amy Lane.
- Theft was reported at 10:03 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 10:38 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Jamie Road.
- A warrant arrest was made at 1:42 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 12 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 5th Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 6:52 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
- Fraud was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Loud music was reported at 10:27 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An arrest was made at 10:28 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive on a charge of public intoxication.
