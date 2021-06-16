Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while license suspended was reported at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of East Green Avenue and North Fourth Street.
- Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Lake Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at noon Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation, forced entry was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
- Possession of marijuana, 2 to 4 ounces, was reported at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Karen Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Malibu Lane.
- Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lane.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Zephyr Road.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North College Street and West C Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Carlisle Street and Terrace Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Ritter Street.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
- Criminal mischief, theft was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
- Theft was reported at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
- An arrest was made at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South FM 116 on a charge of assault with bodily injury, family violence.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail regarding outstanding city warrants.
- An arrest was made at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail regarding outstanding city warrants.
- Assault by contact was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
- Harassment was reported at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on Dana Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
