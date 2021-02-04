Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bermuda Drive and Farhills Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Clinkenbeard Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft from a person was reported at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 46th Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Avenue C and North Second Street.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
Stalking was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
A fleet accident was reported at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Manning Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of an arrest warrant for interference with an emergency request for assistance in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Graffiti was reported at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
An arrest was made at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 900 block of Marylin Drive.
Graffiti was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Phyllis Drive and Laurie Lane.
Harassment was reported at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Neff Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday for an outstanding Bell County warrant at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Mill Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Pecan Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday on Sue Ann Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Avenue F.
Theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Main Street.
