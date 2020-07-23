Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of 46th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
Deadly conduct was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Hidden Valley Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Lake Belton Avenue.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
Theft was reported at 4:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
An arrest was made at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday for an arrest warrant for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
72-hour parking was reported at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Little Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway.
Fraud was reported at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Mountain Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West U.S. Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North First Street.
Fraud was reported at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South First Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Highland Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Injury to disabled was reported at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A terroristic threat was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Jake Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Scott Drive.
Harker Heights
There were no reports from the Harker Heights Police Department on Thursday.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Fraud was reported at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A protective order violation was reported at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A runaway was reported at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
