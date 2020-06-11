Killeen
Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 7100 block of 46th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North 10th Street and Ray Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Eighth Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Brewster Avenue and North 14th Street.
A city warrant was reported at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Brewster Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Twin Creek Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest was made at 3:07 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Avenue B and Courtney Lane.
An arrest was made at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Violation of a protection order was reported at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday for two Harker Heights municipal court warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest was made at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 100 block of West Beeline Lane.
Theft was reported at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Iowa Drive.
Assault was reported at 1:02 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A runaway was reported at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Western Street.
An arrest was made at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Loud music was reported at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street.
Assault was reported at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.