Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 2:36 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at 10:36 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Herndon Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:10 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Duty on striking highway/landscape/fixture was reported at 7:37 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Avenue B and North 17th Street.
Indecent assault was reported at 8:32 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 8:49 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 9:01 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:29 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 4th Street.
An arrest was made at 10:42 a.m. Friday for assist another agency for failure to appear bond forfeiture possession of a controlled substance over four grams but under 200 grams at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 1:24 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assist another agency recover stolen vehicle was reported at 1:57 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 2:46 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Chisolm Trail.
An accident was reported at 2:49 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:28 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Manning Drive.
Found property was reported at 9:47 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue.
Two arrests were made at 11:57 p.m. Friday one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence and another for assault of a pregnant person in the 1800 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East 5th Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:07 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:34 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East 4th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Samac Lane.
Theft was reported at 8:18 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
