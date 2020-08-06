Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A city warrant was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Hold Street.
A city warrant was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Jeffries Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Cardinal Avenue and Harris Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of burglary of a habitation in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Hindering a secured creditor was reported at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Hindering a secured creditor was reported at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
An arrest was made at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of theft in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Allen Street.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
There was no report from the police department on Thursday.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
