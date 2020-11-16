Killeen
Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 12:22 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lisa Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Garner Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lisa Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Harbour Avenue.
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Parmer Avenue.
Deadly conduct was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Saratoga Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Gray Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Second Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lake Inks Circle and Lake Inks Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:28 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Oak Street.
A runaway was reported at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Benjamin Circle.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:22 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
An animal bite was reported at 1:46 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Possession of marijuna was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North First Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
Debit card abuse was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 1:34 p.m. Saturday for suspicion of theft in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest was made at 1:50 p.m. Saturday for suspicion of theft in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
An accident involving damage was reported at 7:29 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
An arrest was made at 7:52 p.m. Saturday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 12:55 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault on a police officer in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 12:55 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 1:22 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of resisting arrest and public intoxication in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Knights Way.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Live Oak Drive.
Credit card abuse was reported at 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Live Oak Drive.
Found property was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Deer Field Way.
Assisting another agency was reported at 7:52 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Ruby Road.
Assisting another agency was reported at 7:54 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Ruby Road.
An arrest was made at 9:20 a.m. Sunday for multiple Harker Heights city warrants in the 900 block of Crymes Lane.
Theft was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Mockingbird Lane.
An open container was reported at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
An arrest was made at 3:08 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A traffic hazard was reported at 7:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Old Convent Road.
Found property was reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Walnut Street.
Lost property was reported at 10:37 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Found property was reported at 1:14 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 1:54 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Assault was reported at 2:59 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 6:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:21 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Porter Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
