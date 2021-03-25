Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Williamson Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Water Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 28th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Copperas Cove
Attempted suicide was reported at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
An accident involving damage to the vehicle was reported at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and West U.S. Highway 190.
Possession of alcohol by a minor was reported at 4:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of marijuana and an open container in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Bluffadale Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
Forgery and theft were reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South 11th Street.
Violation of a bond or protective order was reported at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Mesquite Circle.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscaping was reported at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
An arrest was made at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday for two arrest warrants for sexual assault, child rape and indecency with a child in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bronc Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of theft of property in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday for outstanding warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Rosewood Drive.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
A disturbance was reported at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
Harassment was reported at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West North Avenue.
