Killeen
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 5:35 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and South Gray Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:11 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
An arrest was made at 5:12 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 1900 block of Lobo Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:29 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Gail Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:11 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:29 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported at 3:29 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Skyline Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:38 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
Unattended death was reported at 6:11 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Sherwood Avenue.
Interference with child custody was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:47 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Harker Heights
There was no report from Harker Heights on Monday.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 12:19 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A prowler was reported at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
An arrest was made at 2:40 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:41 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Santa Fe Lane.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:44 p.m. Sunday in the 130 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
