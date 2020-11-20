Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of a person (not pickpocket) was reported at midnight Thursday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North 18th Street.
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at 2:37 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at 3:37 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:03 a.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of 8th Street.
Display license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 4:20 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Terroristic threat was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Terroristic threat was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building, person at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Harassment by threat was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 was reported at 12:34 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 12:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
Duty on striking highway fixture landscape was reported at 7:03 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and Root Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 10:53 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Voelter Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact-family violence and theft was reported at 1:41 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block Halter Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:37 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Freedom Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:52 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Indian Camp Trail.
Theft was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Ritter Street.
Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:37 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:41 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
An arrest was made at 8:11 a.m. Thursday for failure to identify-fugitive from justice, assist another agency, motion to revoke possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 under a gram, assist another agency motion to adjudicate possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 under a gram, motion to adjudicate theft of firearm, failure to appear evading arrest/detention with vehicle in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
Strike fixture/highway/landscaping was reported at 9:16 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Theft of service was reported at 11:13 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 5:38 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Kielman Drive. Accident and driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:46 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Avenue D and South 1st Street.
Harker Heights
Burglary of vehicles was reported to have occurred between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Coronado Road.
Driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspended without fine was reported at 10:51 a.m. Thursday in the 400 South Amy Lane.
Forgery of financial instrument was reported to have occurred between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cottonwood Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:43 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 3:12 a.m. Thursday for two warrants, one for failure to appear-possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 under a gram and failure to appear-injury to child elderly disabled with intentional bodily injury in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 7:22 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 11:59 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 12:07 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A minor accident was reported at 1:37 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West 4th Street.
Theft was reported at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West 1st Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest was made at 10:06 p.m. Thursday for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level over 0.155 in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:37 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.