Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at midnight Friday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:18 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:06 p.m. Friday in the intersection of W.S. Young and Illinois Avenue.
- Duty on striking highway fixture was reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Herndon Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Leslie Circle.
- Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 11:13 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:16 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- No police reports were available Saturday.
Harker Heights
- No police reports were available Saturday.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 1:02 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
- A suspicious person was reported at 4:16 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:39 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
- A disturbance was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Theft was reported at 10:26 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Fraud was reported at 12:47 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:34 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Fraud was reported at 3:24 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East 4th street.
- A disturbance was reported at 4:54 p.m. Friday in the 1700 blcok of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 10:37 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
