1. Yes. If health officials are OK with it, schools should reopen on schedule.

2. Yes. Students can’t afford to miss any more school. Just take extra precautions.

3. No. Even if only a few cases are reported, don’t put students and staff at risk.

4. No. Reopening schools too early could fuel a second wave of the pandemic.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to balance health concerns and students’ educational needs.

Vote

View Results