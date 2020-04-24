Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Winchester Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 5:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:41 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Nimitz Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:32 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Jefferis Avenue.
Deadly conduct was reported at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Garth Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:42 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North W.S. Young Drive and Poage Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:19 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Haynes Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:47 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of debit card abuse at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Liberty Bell Lane.
An invalid license plate was reported at 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:17 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 13th Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:12 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
Unattended death was reported at 11:46 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:53 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
A vehicle in a city park was reported at 12:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
An accident was reported at 1:13 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South First Street.
An accident was reported at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Credit card abuse was reported at 1:48 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Reckless damage was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 2:18 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:07 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Bee Line Lane.
Aggravated robbery was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Cardinal Lane.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:44 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:24 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Landon Drive.
Harassment was reported at 10:08 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
An accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 11:35 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.