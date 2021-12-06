Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:57 a.m. Sunday on South Fort Hood Street.
- No drivers license was reported at 2:19 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of alcohol by a minor was reported at 12:57 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Highland Drive.
- Sexual assault was reported at 6:12 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Violation of a protection order was reported at 9:21 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Miles Street.
- An arrest was made at 10:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle charged with evading arrest or detention.
- Theft under $100 was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 7:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of South FM 3046 charged with evading arrest, detention with a vehicle.
- Possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle was reported at 11:58 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
- A death investigation was taken at 9:12 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Pinewood.
Lampasas
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:58 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Plum Street.
- Theft was reported at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East 7th Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:19 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:28 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
