Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Wilmer Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Assault was reported at 1 pm. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Schwald Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ginger Road and Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Shoplifting was reported at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Displaying a vehicle assigned to another vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
There was no report from Copperas Cove on Wednesday.
Harker Heights
There was no report from Harker Heights on Wednesday.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Theft was reported at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.