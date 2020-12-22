Killeen
Theft of service was reported at midnight Monday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at midnight Monday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:05 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:47 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Lowe’s Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Craig Street.
72 hour parking was reported twice at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:26 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:51 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Harker Heights
Fraud was reported at 11:36 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wind Ridge Drive.
Found property was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Rustling Oaks Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 1:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Herald Drive.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 10:11 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 10:28 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat was reported at 11:27 a.m. Monday on Sunset Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:37 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 2:36 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West North Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:42 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
