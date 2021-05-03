Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 12:57 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 1:27 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Jasper Drive and South Second Street.
- Burglary of a habitation, forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
- A homicide was reported at 3:09 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Second Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 5:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Dover Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10:04 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Goodhue and Trenton.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Chippendale Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:00 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Chippendale Drive and Wheeler Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 1:22 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive on suspicion of cruelty non-livestock animal fight/lure, assault with bodily injury-family violence.
- Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 1:22 a.m. in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
- An arrest was made at 3:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 on a charge of criminal trespassing.
- Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information, theft, and assault by threat was reported at 8:19 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 11:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
- Reckless damage was reported at 1:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury, welfare concern was reported at 3:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- An accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 4:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle on charges of assault of a public servant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Indecency with a child, sexual contact was reported at 9:06 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 3:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Doc Whitten Drive on a charge of criminal trespassing.
- Theft of a firearm was reported at 1:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fox Trail.
- Possession of child pornography was reported at 8:07 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Cox Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of McGinnis Court.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
- An arrest was made at 1:12 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance, THC wax concentrate, and driving while intoxicated.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 5:31 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 11:36 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
