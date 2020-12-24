Killeen
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Dimple Street.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Saddle Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 1000 block of Craig Street.
An arrest was made at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest was made at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 200 block of South First Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
An accident was reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Town Square.
Theft was reported at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Theft was reported at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Mesquite Circle.
An accident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 12:29 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of interference with duties of a public servant.
Theft was reported at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of theft in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Arlo Road.
Lampasas
A noise disturbance was reported at 4:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday on Gillen Court.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.