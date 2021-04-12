Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North College Street and West Avenue D.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of 46th Street.
Displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 9:51 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Cedar Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:05 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Azalea Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
Speeding was reported at 10:05 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Azalea Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Steve Avenue.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 9:17 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 9:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Leader Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:12 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:54 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Failure to yield when approached by an emergency vehicle was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:22 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 6:11 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:26 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Primrose Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:33 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Assault by threat was reported at 7:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest was made at 8:53 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest was made at 8:54 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of false report to a peace officer in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An arrest was made at 9:45 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault by contact in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:54 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Mountain Avenue.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 11:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Knights Way.
An arrest was made at 3:45 p.m. Saturday for outstanding Harker Heights city warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Assisting another agency was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Ann Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 9:40 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A death investigation was reported at 2:02 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 3:26 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 1000 block of Doc Whitten Drive.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Plum Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Loud music was reported at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Avenue G.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicion person was reported at 4:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
