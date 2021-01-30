Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft was reported at 12:00 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 East Sprott Avenue.
- Buglary of a habitation was reported at 7:32 p.m. Friday in the the 2100 block of Beretta Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9:00 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Dugger Circle.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Adams Avenue and North Gilmer Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W. S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 7:07 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Kielman Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury family violence.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:57 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Highway 190.
- Assault family violence was reported at 8:06 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Scott Drive.
- Assault family violence was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Babb Street.
- An accident was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North 1st Street.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 10:26 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 10:53 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 10:55 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault causing bodily injury, welfare concern was reported at 11:11 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Michelle Drive.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 11:56 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Katelyn Circle.
- An accident was reported at 12:26 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Palomino Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault family violence criminal mischief was reported at 9:49 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury family violence was reported at 9:49 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
- Theft, terroristic threat was reported at 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- An arrest was made at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive on suspicion of a terroristic threat.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights police department does not release blotter information on the weekend.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Avenue J.
- A reckless driver was reported at 10:02 a.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 183.
- A reckless driver was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 3:39 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Avenue J.
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:01 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Bridge Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 5:58 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:49 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:16 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West F.M. 580.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
- A curfew violation was reported at 11:38 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
