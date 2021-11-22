Killeen
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of E Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Emergency medical detention, forced entry was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
- Assault of a pregnant person, firearm theft was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An unattended death was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- An arrest was made at 3:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Craig Street on a charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
- Theft was reported at 5:17 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North 1st Street.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North 3rd Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Harker Heights
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury family member was reported at 5:09 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bybee Court.
- An arrest was made at 2:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:23 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- An arrest was made at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue on prior Lampasas County warrants.
- A suspicious person was reported at 4:01 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Harassment was reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
