Killeen
Fraud was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Goodnight Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Westwood Drive.
Recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
A pedestrian walking in the roadway was reported at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Interstate Highway 14 and South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Florence Road.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Theft was reported at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Assisting the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Sandy Court.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue E.
Interference with child custody was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Deorsam Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Parking time limit was reported at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of the U.S. 190 bypass.
An arrest was made at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 2000 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
An accident involving damage to the vehicle was reported at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Pima Trail.
An arrest was made at 5:57 a.m. Thursday for Bell County Sheriff’s Department warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Eighth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Deer Trail.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
