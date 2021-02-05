Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at midnight Thursday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:58 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
A city warrant was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of 42nd Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:18 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North 12th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:23 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
A city warrant was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Avenue D and North Gray Street.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Failure to control speed was reported at 7:26 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:36 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Avenue B and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:06 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Avenue D.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Zephyr Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:55 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:34 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
An arrest was made at 6:42 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of theft in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 6:47 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Joseph Drive.
An unattended death was reported at 7:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
An arrest was made at 1:46 p.m. Thursday for a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:58 p.m. Thursday for an arrest warrant in the 1600 block of Donna Avenue.
An arrest was made at 4:28 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of theft in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
An accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:14 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 11:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
There was nothing to report from Harker Heights on Friday.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:08 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Theft was reported at 9:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Bridge Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:27 a.m. Thursday on Snell Drive.
Fraud was reported at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Fraud was reported at 2:19 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:29 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 6:12 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
