Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:59 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:07 a.m. Monday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury at the intersection of Veterans Avenue and South 13th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:47 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Fraud was reported at 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 10:41 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Joe Morse Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:55 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
Found property was reported at 11:43 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 11:48 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Colorado Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:13 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
Found property was reported at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:19 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Williams Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:02 p.m. Monday at the intersection of School Street and Robertson Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:18 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest was made at 8:20 p.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of School Street and Robertson Avenue.
Attended death was reported at 11:09 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Harker Heights
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:55 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Vernalee Boulevard.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday on Park Lane.
Theft was reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
A traffic hazard was reported at 3:47 p.m. Monday on Naruna Road.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.