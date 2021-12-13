Killeen
- Assault by contact was reported at midnight Sunday in the 3700 block of Daniels Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Adams Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Elms Road.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made at 6:16 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on a charge of failing to stop for an accident involving damage over 200.
- An arrest was made at 10:17 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
- Violation of a protective order was reported at 11:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Coy Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 11:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
- An accident was reported at 2:36 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of South FM 116 and Hughes Avenue.
- Theft under $750 was reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
- Runaway return was reported at 4:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
- Animal at large, animal bite was reported at 5:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 7:38 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Oak Street on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 8:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Police reports from the Harker Heights Police Department weren’t available Monday morning.
Lampasas
- Assault was reported at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A suspicious person was reported at 6:51 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
