Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:48 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:51 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Green Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:02 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 18th Street and Attas Avenue.
No liability insurance was reported at 9:38 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Bundrant Drive and Tucker Drive.
No liability insurance was reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:28 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:17 a.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:38 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:04 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
A false report to a peace officer was reported at 2:18 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
Found property was reported at 2:55 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:04 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Spur Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:52 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Bailey Drive.
Found property was reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
There was nothing to report from Harker Heights on Tuesday.
Lampasas
Found property was reported at 7:55 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of McLean Street.
Assault was reported at 9:09 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
Theft was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 6:34 p.m. Monday for suspicion of evading arrest or detention on foot and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Assault was reported at 11:11 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
