Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North College Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Root Avenue and Avenue D.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
Illegal dumping was reported at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Hogan Drive.
Fraud was reported at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Attempted suicide was reported at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Indecency with a child, sexual contact was reported at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraud was reported at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of High Chaparral Drive.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Ashley Drive.
Fraud was reported at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
Burglary of a building was reported at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Turner Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An accident was reported at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and South Main Street.
Harker Heights
There was nothing to report from Harker Heights Police Department on Wednesday.
Lampasas
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of criminal mischief at the intersection of South Key Avenue and Fifth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Bridge Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West North Avenue.
A prowler was reported at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
An arrest was made at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
An arrest was made at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
