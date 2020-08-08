Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North WS Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 2:25 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:13 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal-nonsupport was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Taylor Creek Road.
Harassment by phone was reported at 9:35 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Stolen/recovered license plate with assistance from another agency was reported at 11:59 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Police Department do not release crime reports on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 8:33 a.m. Friday in thew 1400 block of West 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 10:17 a.m. Friday for Endangering a child and unlawful restraint in the 3300 block of South US Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 11:09 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 11;22 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:38 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Avenue C.
A disturbance was reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 11:09 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.