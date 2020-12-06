Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas
Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a habitation forced entry was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Tanner Circle.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:55 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Forth Hood Street and Stephen Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:32 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Starling Drive.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
Burglary of a habitation forced entry was reported at 3:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of 60th Street.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:02 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 7:52 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Green Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 6:06 a.m. Saturday for an arrest warrant for two counts of unlawful carrying of weapons and possession of marijuana under two ounces in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 12:21 p.m. Saturday for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 under a gram, debit card abuse, assist another agency for evading arrest detention with vehicle in the 1200 block of Joes Road.
An accident was reported at 1:33 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South 1st Street.
Theft was reported at 2:49 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Evading arrest/detention with vehicle was reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:28 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of North US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:02 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Noise disturbance was reported at 9:25 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Cade Smith
